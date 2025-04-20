Sebastian Kowalczyk News: Great creative display

Kowalczyk assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Kowalczyk was the engine behind much of Houston's creativity against Colorado in their 2-2 draw. In 75 minutes played, the 26 year old tallied one assist, created three chances which was the most of any player in the match, and had five touches in the opposition's box. The assist was Kowalczyk's first of the MLS season and Houston would love for him to add to that total against Austin next Sunday.