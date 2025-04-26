Sebastian Kowalczyk News: On bench Saturday

Kowalczyk (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Austin.

Kowalczyk will likely see limited time on the field, with this being the first time he doesn't start in 10 matches of the 2025 season. The attacker had a good performance in his last game, where he notched his first assist of the year. He's expected to be an alternative to Saturday's starters Ondrej Lingr and Brooklyn Raines.