Sebastian Nanasi News: Scores in finale

Nanasi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Nanasi got the start while playing the entire 90 minutes during the loss Saturday. He will end his first campaign in Ligue 1 with 26 starts in 31 appearances, scoring six goals with four assists while logging in 66 crosses (17 accurate). He was also second in line for all set piece situations for Strasbourg with 52 set piece crosses and shots.