Sebastian Santos Rosales News: Delivers assist in win

Santos assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Tijuana.

Santos crossed from the right flank for Rodrigo Echeverria to score after 89 minutes of Saturday's clash. The assist opened Santos' season count and came in his sixth appearance of the Clausura tournament. He has started three games in a row at right-back, standing out as the preferred option in the competition with both Ivan Moreno and Jose David Ramirez.