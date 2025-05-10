Sebastian Santos Rosales News: Nets goal Thursday

Santos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-2 defeat to Cruz Azul.

Santos took advantage of a loose ball and a rebound inside the box and tapped the ball home into the open goal since Kevin Mier was out of the sequence. Santos is not known for his scoring contributions, however, and he should remain a player whose value will be tied to his defensive ability.