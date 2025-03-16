Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Walukiewicz headshot

Sebastian Walukiewicz News: Wins two tackles against Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Walukiewicz (lower leg) registered one cross (zero accurate), two clearances, one block and three tackles (two won) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Empoli.

Walukiewicz maintained his starting job despite a contusion and was solid in the back but played only a half because he wasn't 100 percent. He has notched six crosses (three accurate), five tackles (four won), 10 clearances and two blocks in the last five games, contributing to one clean sheet.

Sebastian Walukiewicz
Torino
