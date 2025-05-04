Sebastiano Esposito Injury: Spared in Lazio game

Esposito "wasn't risked because he felt something in training Saturday," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Esposito was technically available but didn't get minutes even though his side was trailing in the second half. He'll be evaluated next week ahead of Saturday's game versus Parma. If he couldn't go, the coach would have to turn to Ismael Konate or go with a light attack since Lorenzo Colombo will be suspended.