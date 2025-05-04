Fantasy Soccer
Sebastiano Esposito headshot

Sebastiano Esposito Injury: Spared in Lazio game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Esposito "wasn't risked because he felt something in training Saturday," coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Esposito was technically available but didn't get minutes even though his side was trailing in the second half. He'll be evaluated next week ahead of Saturday's game versus Parma. If he couldn't go, the coach would have to turn to Ismael Konate or go with a light attack since Lorenzo Colombo will be suspended.

Sebastiano Esposito
Empoli
