Sebastiano Esposito News: Mostly silent against Parma

Esposito won two of four tackles and recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Parma.

Esposito took care of the dirty work but wasn't a big factor in the final third even though his side bagged two goals and he was leading the line sans Lorenzo Colombo (suspension). He has taken at least one shot in his past five showings, amassing 11 (three on target) and posting eight chances created, 10 crosses (three accurate) and 16 tackles (seven won).