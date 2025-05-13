Sebastiano Luperto News: Unused versus Como

Luperto (undisclosed) didn't sub in during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Como.

Luperto was completely spared to avoid worsening a small injury that didn't allow him to start in this one. He'll be back in the XI against Venezia if he's in better shape. Adam Obert filled in for him in this one. He has notched five tackles, six interceptions and 22 clearances in his last five displays, contributing to three clean sheets. He has tallied multiple clearances in 17 of his last 18 outings.