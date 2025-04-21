Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Scoreless effort in win

Salles Lamonge had three shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Pachuca.

Salles Lamonge was a long-range threat, and yet his contributions were not enough for him to make the score sheet this time. With his squad out of the final rounds, his six goals and two assists ranked first and second on the team, respectively. He has been a very productive asset whether playing as a central midfielder or left winger, taking on an increasing role in set pieces, including penalties and direct free kicks.