Seko Fofana News: Two shots Saturday

Fofana had a fairly quiet outing Saturday as he failed to score in his sixth straight appearance. He took two shots and created one chance on the attack as he and Rennes never really got much going on that end of the pitch. He was subbed off in the 75th minute for Kazeem Olaigbe.