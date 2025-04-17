Fantasy Soccer
Sekou Doucoure headshot

Sekou Doucoure Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Doucoure (shoulder) is out for the time being due to injury, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference.

Doucoure suffered a shoulder injury recently and is unavailable for the time being. His timeline for return remains unclear as he will likely be assessed in the coming days. That said his absence will not affect the starting XI since he has played only 11 minutes off the bench this season.

Sekou Doucoure
Nantes
