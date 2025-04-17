Sekou Doucoure Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury
Doucoure (shoulder) is out for the time being due to injury, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference.
Doucoure suffered a shoulder injury recently and is unavailable for the time being. His timeline for return remains unclear as he will likely be assessed in the coming days. That said his absence will not affect the starting XI since he has played only 11 minutes off the bench this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now