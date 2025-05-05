Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Semuel Pizzignacco headshot

Semuel Pizzignacco News: Blown away by Atalnta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Pizzignacco registered one save and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atalanta.

Pizzignacco filled in for Stefano Turati (illness) but was hung out to dry by his defense, which offered very little resistance. The starter wasn't dealing with a big problem and could be back Sunday versus Udinese. He has featured six times this campaign, allowing 11 goals and making 13 saves, with one clean sheet.

Semuel Pizzignacco
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now