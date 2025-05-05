Semuel Pizzignacco News: Blown away by Atalnta

Pizzignacco registered one save and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atalanta.

Pizzignacco filled in for Stefano Turati (illness) but was hung out to dry by his defense, which offered very little resistance. The starter wasn't dealing with a big problem and could be back Sunday versus Udinese. He has featured six times this campaign, allowing 11 goals and making 13 saves, with one clean sheet.