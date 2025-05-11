Fantasy Soccer
Semuel Pizzignacco News: Concedes once against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Pizzignacco had four saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Udinese.

Pizzignacco stayed on goal even though Stefano Turati returned from an illness and had a busy and mostly good day, as he parried away a few shots and was beaten only by an impressive strike by Lorenzo Lucca. He could keep starting down the stretch. He has allowed 10 goals and made 11 saves in his last four appearances. Monza will host Empoli next Sunday.

Semuel Pizzignacco
Monza
