Semuel Pizzignacco

Semuel Pizzignacco News: Tough outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Pizzignacco made two saves and allowed three goals, but also 1 an own goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Empoli.

Including the own goal, Pizzignacco conceded at least three goals for the second time in three outings and is up to just seven saves over that span. He remains at one clean sheet in eight appearances on the year. Up next for Monza is an encounter with AC Milan on Saturday.

Semuel Pizzignacco
Monza
