Senne Lynen News: Assists Saturday

Lynen assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.

Lynen recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he set up Jens Stage's goal in the 15th minute which took the early 2-0 lead. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his first chance created since March 8. He also took a season-high three shots. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted two passes and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Justin Njinmah.