Senne Lynen News: Assists Saturday
Lynen assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.
Lynen recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he set up Jens Stage's goal in the 15th minute which took the early 2-0 lead. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his first chance created since March 8. He also took a season-high three shots. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted two passes and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Justin Njinmah.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now