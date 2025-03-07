Sepp van den Berg Injury: Close to training

Van den Berg (knee) will return to training after Saturday's clash with Aston Villa, according to manager Thomas Frank. "[Christian] Norgaard is back. [Mathias] Jensen will be involved in the squad as well which is a positive. [Sepp] van den Berg will train with the team next week"

Van den Berg is set to return to training after Saturday's match as he continues to work back from a knee injury. The defender will have just one chance to return to match action before the March international break. Van den Berg's chance will be a March 15 trip to Bournemouth.