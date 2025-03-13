Sepp van den Berg Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Van den Berg (knee) has trained this week and is an option for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Sepp trained the whole week, so there's a good chance he will be involved."

Van den Berg looks to be on the return from his knee injury, as he has trained this week and is now a possibility to face the Cherries. It appears there is still a little bit of weariness, with the defender likely needing to pass a fitness test. He was a regular starter before his injury and will hope to see that spot immediately if fit.