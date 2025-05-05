Serge Gnabry News: Assists against Leipzig
Gnabry assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.
Gnabry provided one assist Saturday as well as bombing forward to create three chances. Gnabry took on a larger role in the starting XI with Harry Kane suspended. The winger played a major role throughout the campaign as Munich returned to the pinnacle of the Bundesliga with another title.
