Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Serge Gnabry headshot

Serge Gnabry News: Assists against Leipzig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Gnabry assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Gnabry provided one assist Saturday as well as bombing forward to create three chances. Gnabry took on a larger role in the starting XI with Harry Kane suspended. The winger played a major role throughout the campaign as Munich returned to the pinnacle of the Bundesliga with another title.

Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now