Serge Gnabry News: Logs another assist

Gnabry assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory against FC Heidenheim.

Gnabry logged the assist to Bayern Munich's second goal, scored by Konrad Laimer. The former has six goals and four assists in Bundesliga action this season. 2025 has treated Gnabry well for the time being, demonstrated with four goals and two assists across his last six appearances.