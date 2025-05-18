Serge Gnabry News: Nets on Saturday
Gnabry scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Hoffenheim.
Gnabry scored the third goal in the 80th minute, set up by Harry Kane, and also made a tackle. Gnabry wrapped up the season with four goal contributions in his last six outings, finishing with 12 goal contributions across 13 starts and 14 substitute appearances.
