Serge Gnabry News: Tallies assist in defeat
Gnabry assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.
Gnabry provided an assist for Eric Dier during Wednesday's draw, though in the end it wasn't enough to advance in the Champions League. The winger remains an excellent option whenever he's on the pitch, though as always the variety of options Bayern have mean Gnabry is frequently rotated.
