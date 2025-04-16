Fantasy Soccer
Serge Gnabry headshot

Serge Gnabry News: Tallies assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Gnabry assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.

Gnabry provided an assist for Eric Dier during Wednesday's draw, though in the end it wasn't enough to advance in the Champions League. The winger remains an excellent option whenever he's on the pitch, though as always the variety of options Bayern have mean Gnabry is frequently rotated.

Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
