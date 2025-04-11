Sergi Altimira News: Signs until 2029
Altimira has extended his stay with Betis, according to his club.
Altimira is sticking around Betis for the next few years after he signed a contract until 2029 with the club. This comes after joining two summers ago, appearing in 59 games and scoring three goals with the club. He has started in 18 of his 26 appearances this season and looks likely to remain a starter after the extension.
