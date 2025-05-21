Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergi Canos headshot

Sergi Canos Injury: Undergoes surgery Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Canos underwent surgery in Madrid on Tuesday to treat an athlete's hernia, the club announced.

Canos underwent successful surgery for an athlete's hernia and will aim to recover in time to be fit for preseason with Valencia. His absence will not impact the starting squad for the final game of the season against Betis on Friday because he has mainly been a bench option this season.

Sergi Canos
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now