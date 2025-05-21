Sergi Canos Injury: Undergoes surgery Tuesday
Canos underwent surgery in Madrid on Tuesday to treat an athlete's hernia, the club announced.
Canos underwent successful surgery for an athlete's hernia and will aim to recover in time to be fit for preseason with Valencia. His absence will not impact the starting squad for the final game of the season against Betis on Friday because he has mainly been a bench option this season.
