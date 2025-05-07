Sergi Darder News: Shot on target in loss

Darder recorded two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Darder landed his third shot on target in nine outings, and his eighth of the season. On the other hand, this was the first time in nine outings that he did not account for a chance created. This was also his third straight match with an accurate cross, and his second consecutive match with a tackle won.