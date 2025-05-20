Sergi Darder News: Source of creativity

Darder assisted once to go with 11 crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Getafe.

Despite the 2-1 defeat Mallorca suffered at the hands of Getafe on Sunday, Darder put on a great display in attack. In 90 minutes played, the 31 year old tallied one assist, created four chances, made ten passes into the final third, and put four crosses on target. Darder now has eight goal contributions in 33 La Liga starts this season, and two in his last three matches. He will look to end his season in this run of form this Saturday against Rayo Vallecano.