Sergi Gomez headshot

Sergi Gomez Injury: Out due to back problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Gomez is out for Tuesday's match against Valencia due to a back injury, according to manager Manolo Gonzalez, per Santo Olivan of Marca. "Sergi will not be able to be there because of a back problem."

Gomez will be added to the injury list this week after he was the unlucky recipient of a back injury. Luckily for the club, this will be a minor absence, as he has gone unused in their last 16 games, with his last appearance coming Dec. 9. That said, he will be out for the time being, likely returning to a bench role once fit.

Sergi Gomez
Espanyol
