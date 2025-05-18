Sergio Akieme News: Scores equalizer in defeat

Akieme scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Lille.

Akieme scored Reims' only goal in the 60th minute to briefly level the match at 1-1. His offensive effort from the left flank stood out in an otherwise difficult game for Reims. It was his second goal of the season and highlighted his ability to contribute in attack, but it wasn't enough as Reims will now face a playoff against Metz on May 21 and May 29, with the French Cup final against Paris between those two legs on May 24.