Sergio Barreto News: Plays in friendly

Barreto (knee) was in the starting lineup for a friendly game against Ecuadorian side Barcelona on Wednesday.

Barreto has been working alongside the rest of the team for over a month, and it seems that his inactivity in official matches is due more to a matter of form than fitness. Nevertheless, the fact that he featured in the practice clash suggests he's still a second-unit option in the rotation with Eduardo Bauermann, Alonso Aceves and Gustavo Cabral. Over his four league starts at the beginning of the year, Barreto was an active contributor of clearances, leading the team with an average of 7.0 per game.