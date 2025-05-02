Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Camello Injury: Should be available against Getafe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Camello (toe) was back in team training on Thursday and is expected to be in the match squad for Friday's game against Getafe, according to Union Rayo.

Camello could make his return to the match squad for Friday's clash against Getafe after recovering from a toe injury that sidelined him for the last three months. He won't be rushed back into the starting squad in this final stretch of the season, but will likely build his fitness back before the pre-season to be fully fit to start the new one.

