Sergio Camello Injury: Suffers setback

Camello (toe) suffered a setback from his injury and won't be available for the time being, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference. "And the one who won't be with the group is Camello, who, as you say, didn't train the other day, because after an injury like the one he sustained, you have to be careful at a muscular level, he did a little damage, so I don't know when he'll be back, but it's true that we have a short window of time for him to return and the important thing is that he doesn't feel injured."

