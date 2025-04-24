Sergio Camello Injury: Won't be risked too early

Camello (toe) is progressing well in his recovery and is taking steps toward a return at the right time, as the staff doesn't want to risk him, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference. "As I said the other day, he's taking steps forward. It's not an excessive injury, but it does have a certain degree of complexity in that you have to be cautious, because these are situations where when a certain amount of pain appears, perhaps due to adaptation, perhaps due to the surgery itself, you have to be careful. So he's taking small steps forward, feeling better all the time, and his desire to be able to help us and be on the pitch is growing. But as I said the other day, we can't take any risks, and when he can be back, we'll welcome him with open arms, and he'll surely have accumulated a lot of positive energy that will come in handy for the final stretch."

Camello has been sidelined since early February due to a toe fracture and is making good progress towards his return. That said, the coach and the staff don't want to risk him too early by any means and are cautiously managing his return to the pitch to have him fit for the final stretch of the season. Until he fully comes back fit, Randy Nteka is getting a larger role in the frontline.