Sergio Canales Injury: Aiming to return Sunday

Canales (calf) will likely bounce back to the squad with a chance of starting in Sunday's clash against Pumas, Juan Cruz of ABC Noticias reported Friday.

Canales has completed several training sessions and should see action despite the reported disagreements between him and coach Martin Demichelis. The talented playmaker might be used either on the right flank or in a central spot, and his potential inclusion threatens to limit Tecatito Corona's and Jordi Cortizo's time on the field. Furthermore, Canales should take on a huge role in set pieces if he plays in future games. He has tallied six goals and six assists over 12 appearances in the current campaign.