Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales Injury: Aiming to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Canales (calf) will likely bounce back to the squad with a chance of starting in Sunday's clash against Pumas, Juan Cruz of ABC Noticias reported Friday.

Canales has completed several training sessions and should see action despite the reported disagreements between him and coach Martin Demichelis. The talented playmaker might be used either on the right flank or in a central spot, and his potential inclusion threatens to limit Tecatito Corona's and Jordi Cortizo's time on the field. Furthermore, Canales should take on a huge role in set pieces if he plays in future games. He has tallied six goals and six assists over 12 appearances in the current campaign.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now