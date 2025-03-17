Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Three goal contributions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Canales scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Pumas UNAM.

Canales had a role in each of his squad's three goals in the victory, scoring one and assisting on goals by German Berterame, and Iker Fimbres. This marked the eighth consecutive game that Canales accounted for at least three chances created, and he is up to a whopping 32 chances created in that span. This was also his seventh straight game with at least two accurate crosses.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now