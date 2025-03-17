Sergio Canales News: Three goal contributions in win

Canales scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Pumas UNAM.

Canales had a role in each of his squad's three goals in the victory, scoring one and assisting on goals by German Berterame, and Iker Fimbres. This marked the eighth consecutive game that Canales accounted for at least three chances created, and he is up to a whopping 32 chances created in that span. This was also his seventh straight game with at least two accurate crosses.