Sergio Herrera News: Concedes four in defeat

Herrera had one save and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Villarreal.

Herrera had a tough time in goal as he matched his season-high with four goals allowed. The goalkeeper made only one save. Three of the four goals were well-placed finishes that made it hard for him, while he did a poor job positioning himself as he allowed Thierno Barry to beat him with a chipped finish. Next, he'll face off against Betis, a team with 52 goals in 34 games.