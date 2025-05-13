Sergio Herrera News: Four saves in draw

Herrera had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Herrera turned aside four of five Real Betis shots on target Sunday as Osasuna earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Over his last five appearances, Osasuna's No. 1 has made 18 saves and eight clearances while conceding eight goals and recording a single clean sheet. Herrera's next challenge is likely to come Thursday when Osasuna host Atletico Madrid.