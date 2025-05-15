Sergio Herrera News: Secures clean sheet in victory

Herrera made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid.

Herrera kept a clean sheet in Osasuna's 2-0 victory over Atletico on Thursday, making five saves throughout the match. His most notable stop came in the 19th minute, denying a close-range effort from Alexander Sorloth. Herrera's performance was instrumental in Osasuna's defensive solidity, just like throughout the season during which he made 122 saves and kept seven clean sheets in 35 appearances. He will aim to secure a ninth one against Espanyol on Sunday.