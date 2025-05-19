Sergio Herrera News: Secures clean sheet with key saves

Herrera made six saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Espanyol.

Herrera delivered a solid performance and made six important saves to deny Espanyol's attacking efforts. His leadership and composure at the back were instrumental in Osasuna's victory. This clean sheet was his eighth of the season and second in a row, showing his consistency between the posts. He will try to match his total of nine from last season in the season finale against Alaves on Saturday.