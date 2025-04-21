Sergio Herrera News: Three saves in victory

Herrera made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Valladolid.

Herrera turned aside three of five Valladolid shots on target Saturday and made a season-high four clearances to help lift Osasuna to a 3-2 victory. Over his last five appearances, Osasuna's first-choice keeper has made 19 saves and six clearances while conceding nine goals. He has not recorded a clean sheet since December. Herrera's next challenge is likely to come Thursday when Osasuna host Sevilla.