Sergio Ramos headshot

Sergio Ramos Injury: Leaves with injury in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:00pm

Ramos was forced off due to a physical problem during Sunday's 2-0 win over Leon, according to TV Azteca.

Ramos lasted 75 minutes on the field before feeling some pain during the final regular-season week. The experienced center-back is questionable for the Play-In matchup against Pachuca, which could mark the end of his current four-game starting streak in league play. Two among Victor Guzman, Antonio Leone, Hector Moreno and Stefan Medina will likely form the center-back duo in case Ramos is forced to miss action.

Sergio Ramos
Monterrey
