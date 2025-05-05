Sergio Ramos Injury: Returns to training

Ramos (leg) was pictured in training sessions Monday for the first time since suffering his injury on April 20.

Ramos has a couple of days to regain match fitness ahead of the first leg of the quarterfinals clash against Toluca. However, he's likely doing limited work and won't be ready for a full 90-minute appearance. The experienced defender, who is averaging 3.0 clearances and 1.3 tackles per game in his first Liga MX campaign, should be an option to replace Victor Guzman in the starting lineup as soon as he's available.