Sergio Ramos Injury: Unlikely to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Ramos (leg) is practically ruled out after missing training since his injury on April 20 against Leon, Juan Cruz of ABC Noticias reported Friday.

Ramos is expected to remain absent for the second consecutive game due to the problem that forced him off in the regular-season finale in Leon. Therefore, both Stefan Medina and Victor Guzman might get another opportunity as the initial center-back pairing, with Hector Moreno and Antonio Leone proving backup on the bench. The former Spain international has no clear return date as his team looks to avoid an early exit in the knockout stage.

