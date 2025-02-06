Sergio Ramos News: Completes Rayados move

Ramos has joined Monterrey after being a free agent since July, the club announced Thursday.

Ramos has finally become Rayados' new center-back to cover the loss of long-term absentee Carlos Salcedo (knee). The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star and 2010 World Cup champion with Spain will likely spend a few weeks doing physical work to regain match fitness, so he should be ready to make his Liga MX debut about halfway through the Clausura tournament. While his experience and leadership on the field can help correct the team's defensive problems, it remains to be seen how many minutes he's able to play in the final years of his career. He'll eventually be in contention with Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman (hamstring) and Hector Moreno and could take some penalty kicks away from Sergio Canales.