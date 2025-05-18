Sergio Reguilon News: Makes rare start for Spurs

Reguilon had one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Aston Villa.

Reguilon started Friday's match, his first Premier League start for Spurs since the 2021-22 season. He has made just four Premier League appearances this season and has been left off the bench in the nine previous matches. He played fairly well, recording two interceptions, four clearances and two crosses in his 74 minutes of action. Depending on how Wednesday's Europa League Final goes, Reguilon could see some more action in Sunday's season finale.