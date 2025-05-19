Serhou Guirassy News: Finishes campaign with another goal

Guirassy scored a goal off four shots (one on target) and created one chance during Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Guirassy couldn't finish such a brilliant campaign without a goal and needed just three minutes to get it done from the penalty spot and open the scoring for Dortmund. This was the ninth goal over the last six starts between Bundesliga and UCL for the striker, who finished the campaign with 34 goals and six assists over 44 appearances combined, an incredible debut campaign that consolidated him as one of Europe's most dangerous players in front of the net.