Serhou Guirassy News: Nets Sunday

Guirassy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Guirassy found the back of the net during Sunday's clash, making the most of his two shots while also coming inches away from adding an assist. The striker has been excellent in Dortmund, holding the starting role when fit. That said, injuries have proved to be an issue for Guirassy, as has the good form of Maximilian Beier.