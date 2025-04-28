Serhou Guirassy News: Scores, assists, misses PK in win

Guirassy scored a goal off four shots (two on target), made an assist and missed a penalty during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim.

Guirassy went from hero to villain and then to hero again as he followed the goal that opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a missed penalty but then assisted Waldemar Anton for the game-winner deep into second half's stoppage time. The striker isn't repeating his numbers from last year but his 30 goals and six assists over 41 appearances between Bundesliga and UCL combined prove he's currently among the world's best at his position.