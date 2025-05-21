Fantasy Soccer
Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Shines in debut season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Guirassy scored 21 goals on 90 shots and two assists on 25 chances created in 30 appearances (29 starts) this season.

Guirassy wasted no time making his mark at Dortmund this season after signing from Stuttgart over the summer, finishing joint-second in goals scored in league play with 21. This was a good showing from the forward in a much more competitive roster after bagging 28 goals last season, especially seeing a goal in each of his final six appearances, with nine goals during that span. He should roll into next season with similar standards, although the Bundesliga Golden Boot will be tough to claim while Harry Kane remains in the league.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
