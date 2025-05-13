Seydouba Cisse News: Scores opener in return

Cisse scored a goal off three shots (one on target), created one chance and made three tackles and two clearances during Sunday's 3-2 win over Espanyol.

Cisse returned after serving a one-match ban and looks like the extra rest did wonders for him as he not only was active as usual on the defensive end but also contributed on the attacking end, which including a goal that gave his side the lead in the 33rd minute. This was just the third goal of the season for the midfielder, who's used to be more focused on the less glamourous end and because of that offers limited fantasy upside.