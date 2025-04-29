Shaq Moore News: Scores opener in 4-3 win
Moore scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 victory against Inter Miami CF.
Moore scored his opening goal of the season as he put his team into an early lead. They then fell 3-1 behind, but the defender played the full 90 minutes, which saw them come back to win 4-3. In total, he attempted three shots and put all of them on target. In 809 minutes before this, he had attempted six shots and had zero on target.
